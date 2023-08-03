Hotel NoMa, Trademark by Wyndham is Open in Lower Westchester

New Rochelle Hotel Associates, LLC, a family owned and operated business for nearly 50 years, is happy to announce they have rebranded their existing New Rochelle property as Hotel NoMa, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The Hotel, whose moniker translates to “North of Manhattan’’ is the Wyndham brands first boutique property in Lower Westchester.

Formerly the Radisson Hotel, Hotel NoMa is the only full-service hotel between Manhattan and White Plains, is equipped with newly renovated rooms and suites, 24-hour front desk, meeting and catering spaces, room service and their award-winning restaurant and lounge, NoMa Social. NoMa Social is the hotel’s NY Times reviewed restaurant serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes and tapas, including a full-bar, making this the perfect spot for lunch and dinner. Late night they feature live entertainment while serving up specialty cocktails in the lounge. Hotel NoMa can also accommodate large events and conferences and receptions of up to 290 people in their beautiful, versatile Social Room, as well as smaller gatherings in their two catering suites, featuring sweeping views of the Long Island Sound.

Hotel NoMa’s convenient location is situated directly off I-95 and is a five-minute walk from the Metro-North Railroad and Amtrak station, which services NYC, White Plains and Greenwich, C.T., making this spot extremely accessible for commuting and travel around the New York Metro area. The location, along with the unique building amenities, has kept our highly sought after office tower 100% rented. Hotel NoMa is the perfect place to work, play or stay if you’re looking to explore the area and visit must-see attractions like Central Park and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Under the leadership of Marie Palomba, the General Manager, Hotel NoMa will carry on the tradition of exceeding guest expectations with our customer service, convenient location and amenities. “This is a very exciting time for our hotel family. The rebrand to Hotel NoMa, Trademark Collection by Wyndham begins a new chapter for this one-of-a-kind property. I look forward to our guests experiencing our ‘retro-reimagined’ hotel”, says Hotel NoMa’s property manager Colby Brock.