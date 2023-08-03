YOTEL TAKES FLIGHT WITH NEW JETBLUE PARTNERSHIP

YOTEL – the global hospitality brand known for affordable luxury without compromising comfort – announces a new partnership with JetBlue to take travel and loyalty to new heights.

Beginning August 1, 2023, the partnership will benefit all members of JetBlue’s newly relaunched TrueBlue® loyalty program. TrueBlue members of all levels can now earn TrueBlue points on stays at YOTEL locations around the world, will be eligible for exclusive discounted room rates, and receive a complimentary amenity on arrival. TrueBlue Mosaic® members will benefit even more with complimentary room upgrades and late check-out1.

From take-off to check-in, guests will notice the intrinsic link between YOTEL and JetBlue, with both brands disrupting the status quo while continuing to showcase dedication to customer service, innovation, and comfort. JetBlue is YOTEL’s first-ever U.S. airline collaboration and will serve as YOTEL’s most elevated partnership yet.

“YOTEL’s guest experience was founded on the principles of airline travel, from our self check-in kiosks to our clever, space-saving rooms and PADs, with adjustable beds,” said Hubert Viriot, CEO, YOTEL. “We’re proud to continue to enhance our customer experience by joining forces with JetBlue. Based on shared values to challenge the status quo, the innovative partnership will provide an even deeper level of benefits for the modern, non-stop traveler in current and future markets.”

“JetBlue is proud to partner with YOTEL, a company that also values maximum comfort at a lower price, to give our TrueBlue members an elevated experience when traveling to our top domestic and international destinations,” said Christopher Buckner, Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships, JetBlue. “Through this partnership, we’re excited to offer TrueBlue members even more ways to earn points and rewards both on the ground and in the sky.”

YOTEL.com today launches a dedicated booking page for JetBlue customers to find their travel inspiration and book their stays with points & receive perks. Alternatively, customers in the U.S. can further elevate their travel experience through JetBlue’s homegrown travel booking website Paisly.com. Customers who book their YOTEL stay through Paisly not only have access to a 24/7 dedicated phone line to Paisly’s helpful humans, but they can also earn TrueBlue points on their stay, with all qualifying spend on Paisly counting toward perks and Mosaic status. Plus, TrueBlue members and Mosaics who booked their YOTEL stay through Paisly will receive an exclusive hotel perk upon arrival.

In addition to earning points and exclusive room rates, TrueBlue members will be able to enjoy JetBlue’s bespoke pre/post-flight cocktail called the Mint Condition™, made with Bombay Sapphire Gin or Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ginger, lime, cucumber, and mint; available at select YOTEL bars.

As part of the collaboration, YOTEL and JetBlue will reward customers with “surprise and delight” promotions on flights between NYC, Boston and London throughout launch week.

To earn points with JetBlue and book a stay at YOTEL, please visit: www.yotel.com/jetblue.

To learn more about the TrueBlue program, please visit: jetblue.com/TrueBlue.