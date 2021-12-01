United Airlines to return to Scotland in the spring

United Airlines will resume daily non-stop services between Scotland and the United States next year.

Starting March 5th, the airline will resume its year-round daily non-stop service between Edinburgh and New York/Newark.

The carrier is also set to resume daily non-stop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington D.C. on May 7th.

“We are delighted to return to Scotland in 2022 and resume non-stop services from Edinburgh to the United States,” said Bob Schumacher, United director of sales in the UK and Ireland.

“With the return of services, our customers in Edinburgh can once again take advantage of direct connections to the United States, as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago and Washington, offering convenient non-stop connections to 129 destinations across the Americas.”

United will be the first airline to resume service between Scotland and the United States and will offer more services between Scotland and the destination than any other airline.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be resuming our transatlantic services with United to allow direct travel between Scotland and the USA for the first time in two years.

“It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive.