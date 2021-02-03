Chisinau MGallery Hotel Collection takes Accor into Moldova

The first Accor hotel in Moldova has opened, with the 33-room property joining the MGallery Hotel Collection.

The newly opened hotel will offer its guests luxurious rooms, the Art Lounge restaurant and a distinguished spa.

Near the historic centre of the multifaceted Chisinau, Chisinau MGallery Hotel Collection is the first boutique hotel in Moldova and a game-changing actor of the local hospitality.

The facility was designed by an Italian architect and interior designer Luca Scacchetti, who integrated elements of the Moldavian culture at all levels: design, artwork and ambience.

The hotel offers 33 rooms and suites full of local tradition combined with modernity, contemporary aesthetics and comfort.

The design of the hotel reveals the local spirit at the very beginning of the guest journey with a colourful tree of life welcoming them in the lobby which can be found as well sewed on staff uniforms.

Organic materials, such as stone, leather and wood connected in pure lines and smooth textures with warm colour schemes.