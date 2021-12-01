Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands opens to guests

Marriott Hotels has welcomed the opening of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands.

Featuring 189 guestrooms and a one-of-a-kind rooftop infinity pool, the new hotel is destined to become a resort-style haven just minutes from Melbourne city centre.

The property is set to offer elevated dining and inspiring experiences that will help locals and travellers alike foster their inventive nature.

The first international five-star hotel in the harbour suburb, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands is nestled within the retail, leisure, and entertainment precinct, the District Docklands on Waterfront Way.

The centrepiece of the hotel is the sky-high water feature, a 92-foot wet edge rooftop infinity pool, serviced by an adjoining bar with panoramic views across Melbourne.

“We are excited to open the first Marriott Hotels property in Australia in 20 years.

“The opening of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands marks the seventh property within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Melbourne and the 27th property in the country, providing more opportunities for inspiring connections and moments of self-discovery around the world,” said Manny Rappenecker, vice president and global brand leader, Marriott Hotels.

“As we see the growing demand for all types of travel, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy an all-encompassing Melbourne experience at this beautiful urban oasis.”

Designed by DKO Architecture, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands takes design cues from the aerodynamic contours of yachts in the city’s harbour.

The curved façade offers multiple and enviable views over the water, city skyline, and the Bolte Bridge.

This gentle and soothing motif transitions harmoniously from the exterior of the building through to the interior, complemented by the fluted glass windows of the lobby, with art installations gently ushering guests through to the connecting laneway.