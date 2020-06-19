Hotel Camiral to reopen in early July

Located just outside the historic town of Girona and less than an hour north of Barcelona, the world-leading PGA Catalunya Resort is a haven of tranquillity, making it the ideal location to disconnect from the world.

With more than 500 hectares of rolling green contours set in the natural Catalonian landscape, the luxury resort offers a wide range of leisure activities and first-class facilities.

The scenic resort and natural paradise offers something for the entire family with the perfect combination of nature, leisure, sport and entertainment.

At the heart of PGA Catalunya Resort is the luxury five-star Hotel Camiral, a member of Leading Hotels of the World.

Hotel Camiral has announced plans to reopen on July 3rd following strict security protocols and hygiene measures in accordance with the regulations set by the health authorities.

The contemporary design, direct connection with nature and wide-open spaces makes the unique resort a perfect vacation or day-trip destination for social distancing and well-being.

Hotel Camiral is offering special summer offers and activity program for those who want to make the most of their stay.

Connect with nature with a workshop to explore the flora and fauna led by their resident biologist, head out on one of the scenic cycle routes surrounding the resort or take to the Mediterranean Sea with a sailing trip.

Parents and children can enjoy themselves by jumping between zip lines in the Forest Park.

Alternatively, work on your muscle strength, flexibility and relaxation with a Pilates or yoga class led by experienced instructors.

PGA Catalunya resort offers something for everyone and is perfect for family vacations as well as those looking for a day trip to escape bustling city life.