Underwater Yoga returns to Atlantis, the Palm

Set against the mesmerising tranquillity of the Ambassador Lagoon at Atlantis, the Palm, Underwater Yoga in the Lost Chambers Aquarium is now available again.

The event can be booked every Tuesday and Friday from 08:00-09:00.

A first of its kind in the region, underwater yoga is an idyllic way to kick-start the day, with the one-hour yoga class costing just AED 90.

Taking place in front of the myriad of colourful marine life swimming inside the Ambassador Lagoon, the dynamic Hatha practice aims to rejuvenate both body and soul.

Open to all levels and abilities, the class helps to improve strength, flexibility and balance through a fluid, calming sequence of postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques.

Led by one of the region’s leading yogis, the personalised class hosts no more than five guests per session, following the two-metre social distancing guidelines currently in place.

Given the exclusivity and popularity of the class, guests are advised to book in advance.

As per government guidelines, participants must bring their own towels and mats; alternatively, the hotel has a special partnership with Sugar Yoga mats, which will be available to purchase on the day.

A recent study released by researchers from the National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth University and the University of Exeter revealed that observing fish in an aquarium can lower blood pressure and reduce levels of stress and anxiety.