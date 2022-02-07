Radisson Blu Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia set for spring opening

Radisson Hotel Group has confirmed the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia.

The relaunched Hotel Barcelona 1882 will become the first property from the brand in the city.

Boasting an enviable location in the Eixample district of the city and just 450 meters from the Sagrada Familia, the most visited landmark in Spain, the hotel features a rooftop pool and terrace overlooking the famous basilica.

It has excellent links to the city centre, situated within walking distance from Passeig de Gràcia and Plaça Catalunya and only two kilometres from Parc Güell, a popular tourist attraction by Antonio Gaudí.

The hotel is scheduled to open under the Radisson Blu brand in the spring and comprises of 182 guest rooms, including standard and superior rooms and two junior suites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elie Younes, global chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Blu celebrates ten consecutive years as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe thanks to the trust of our partners and the loyalty of our guests.

“This fantastic hotel further cements the brand’s leading position in this segment.

“The property marks our tenth hotel with Union Investment across Europe, and we look forward to our continued successful relationship.

“Southern Europe is a key focus market where we anticipate significant scale in the coming few years.”

Radisson Blu Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia is easily accessible from the Sagrada Familia metro station, just a 500 meter walk away.