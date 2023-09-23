Highland Coast Hotels Launches Exclusive Winter Bolthole in Scottish Highlands

Highland Coast Hotels has launched an exclusive winter hideaway for groups of families and friends in the far north Scottish Highlands.

For the first time, Newton Lodge at Unapool is available for private hire from 1st November 2023 until 31stMarch 2024 for groups of up to 14 people and their four-legged friends staying a minimum of four nights, including the option of booking a private chef.

Located close to the iconic Kylesku Bridge, this ultimate Highland winter retreat has a cosy fireplace and is surrounded by world-class natural scenery, overlooking the stunning Quinag mountain, Assynt range and Loch Glencoul.

From the UK’s most northerly reindeer, to the North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, folklore, storytelling walks and the UK’s most northerly mainland whisky distillery, the far north Scottish Highlands offers a winter wonderland filled with seasonal magic. This unique and wild region also provides some of the best opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK, secluded beach walks, quiet woodland trails and winter wildlife spotting.

Newton Lodge is a luxurious home-from-home and is the perfect venue for a special event, family celebration or friendly gathering. The Lodge features seven en-suite bedrooms including four double rooms, three twin/superking rooms, spacious lounge, catering-style kitchen and dining conservatory.

The Lodge also benefits from a small library, table tennis/pool table, selection of board games, ample parking, complimentary wifi and a 16-inch record player for guests to listen to vinyl records or the option for guests to bring their own.

As well as the option of booking a private chef, guests can choose a full self-catering experience or half-board at the nearby Kylesku Hotel.

Additional services available. Extra charges apply:

Private Chef for your entire stay (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner). If you wish to bring your own staff additional accommodation, separate from the main lodge rooms, is available for your drivers/private chefs or staff.

Pantry package - the kitchen will be stocked with all the grocery essentials in advance.

Bar package - the bar can be filled with your favourite wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Guided experiences are available including adventure, wellbeing, catering, whisky, gin, fishing, hiking and stalking.

The venue is dog-friendly with a large lawn, and a small outdoor decked area.

Additional on-site accommodation, separate to the main lodge, is available specifically for drivers/private chefs or members of staff.

Prices

1st November - 28th February £700.00 (Minimum 4 night stay) per night

Christmas 23rd - 28th December £900.00 (5 night stay) per night

New Year 28th December - 3rd January £900.00 (5 night stay) per night

Hogmanay Evening at Kylesku Hotel available for 4-course meal and drinks.

1st - 31st March 2024 £900.00 (Minimum 4 night stay) per night

Advance booking is essential. Call 01971 910 048 or email [email protected]

For Further Information on Newton Lodge, visit www.newtonlodge.co.uk/exclusive-use and follow on social media, including Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newtonlodgekyleskuand Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newtonlodgekylesku/

For more information on Highland Coast Hotels, visit www.highlandcoasthotels.com