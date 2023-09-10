Heads of Mission are encouraged to participate in the sustainable economic debate

RESET TRAVEL is an annual event focussed on initiatives that will have an impact on making travel and hospitality more sustainable. Senior members of London’s diplomatic community are also expected to join the day of sustainable action strategies. In its third year, the forum will review technology and innovative ways to develop tourism and hospitality sustainably for the third year.

The event will be both in person and livestreamed and aims to attract international delegates also in the capital for World Travel Market. Founder of RESET TRAVEL, Nicki Page, explains:

“RESET TRAVEL is action and output focused as it is imperative for our industry to make verified changes in how we reduce the negative impacts we are having on the world. Changes that will be good for people, the planet and business prosperity.”

This year’s programme has again drawn an exceptional panel of speakers who will share insights and case studies through keynotes and interactive panel sessions.

Talks are designed to inform delegates and provide a framework for action to implement change.

Speakers at RESET 2023 include: - Former Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Dr Taleb Rifai - Tourism Minister for Jamaica, the Hon Edmund Bartlett - UAE’s former Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Abdullah Al Nuami - Taleb Rifai said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a former Secretary General of UNWTO (2009-17), I cannot but see the great work of TLC and particularly the great work done by Nicki Page towards a sustainable tourism development policy and framework for our industry.”

Speakers will be joined by noted sustainable travel and hospitality experts from the UK including Danny Pecorelli, MD of Exclusive Hotels, the UK’s first certified B Corp hotel brand, along with professors and academics from Surrey University’s Institute of Sustainability.

Presentations will highlight actions, demonstrable results and how the speakers’ organisations are transforming their business models to bring a positive impact on nature, people and the planet, while also having positive equitable outcomes.



RESET TRAVEL is run and managed by TLC Harmony whose vision is for a sustainable, outcome focused approach for tourism, and the construction of tourist resorts and destinations that has a net positive impact for biodiversity, prosperity and climate.

Launched in 2021 during the health pandemic, the annual RESET TRAVEL summit was inspired through the support of the University of Wales Harmony Institute whose patron in King Charles III and His Majesty’s international call to ‘reset’ business to be in harmony with nature.

The event will be attended by government ministers and diplomats.

HM Ambassador to El Salvador

David Lelliott met with Nicki Page in San Salvador as part of outreach by TLC globally.

To support policies and implementation of technology good for people.

Our planet. Business prosperity

This event will be followed up by RESET Summit Nigeria in Abuja early next year.

Those interested should get in touch with:



[email protected].