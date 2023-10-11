Minister of tourism the Hon Josephine Connolly expresses heartfelt thanks at SOTIC

The Turks and Caicos Islands’ Minister of Tourism, Hon. Josephine Connolly

The Honorable Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, would like to express her heartfelt gratitude and thanks for staging the welcome reception for the State of Tourism Industry Conference at the Shore Club on Monday night.

The reception was a spectacular showcase and celebration of our culture. Local songbird Barbara Johnson regaled us with her unique sound and original music, David Bowen and TUCA showcased the history and wit of our Ripsaw music while Mike ‘The General” and the Q Band Lynks showed the versatility of our performers with music from at home and around the Caribbean.

The Minister thanks all of them and our top sound system Prime DJs for proudly showcasing the vibrant culture of our islands.

The Minister also extends her gratitude to the restaurants, chefs and their teams who pulled out all the stops to present a delicious selection of cuisine that represented different cultures: The Palms, Mr. Grouper’s Restaurant, Wymara, Seven Stars, TCI Private Chefs, Beaches Resort Villages & Spa and Grace Bay Club. The cuisine of the Turks and Caicos Islands was enjoyed immensely by all of our Ministers of Tourism, delegates, and international media in attendance.

The event was made possible thanks to the unwavering support of our sponsors Grace Bay Club, Graceway IGA and The Wine Cellar.

Thanks to our Governor, Her Excellency Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Anya Williams, Premier Hon. Charles Washington Missick, overseas and local delegates for their attendance.

Thank you also to the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association, (TCHTA) the Ministryof Tourism and Experience Turks and Caicos for their ongoing support who have assisted me in making the Welcome Reception a major success.

