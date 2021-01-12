PATA Annual Summit remains online for 2021

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has announced that the PATA Annual Summit 2021 will take place online from April 27th-29th.

The three-day virtual event, organised with the support of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), will bring together international thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with the Asia Pacific region.

PATA chief executive, Mario Hardy, said: “Ras Al Khaimah has strongly committed to supporting the revitalisation of the travel and tourism industry in a more resilient, responsible and sustainable manner by not only supporting the virtual event this year, but also by agreeing to host the annual summit in 2022 in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

“That is why we are honoured to be working with RAKTDA in bringing together our public and private sector members and partners to discuss the challenges and issues facing our industry, and look forward to 2022 where we can welcome our members and industry colleagues to this amazing destination.”

One of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a rich culture and long-standing history dating back 7,000 years.

The emirate boasts an array of archaeological sites and breath-taking natural vistas, from golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.

The PATA Annual Summit embraces a global forum for enhancing the sustainable growth, value and quality of tourism and includes a half-day conference, the PATA Annual General Meeting and the PATA Youth Symposium that allows students and young tourism professionals that opportunity to engage with senior industry leaders.

As part of the event programme, the Association will also once again organise the PATA Leaders Debate which brings together senior executives from both the public and private sector to address thought-provoking issues currently affecting the industry.