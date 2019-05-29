Giraudo to lead One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro

One&Only Resorts has announced the appointment of Michele Giraudo to the role of general manager of One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro.

In his new role, Giraudo is responsible for the opening of the ultra-luxury resort, the first of the collection in Europe, building and leading the team and introducing extraordinary guest experiences that celebrate the best of the Adriatic Sea.

“Michele’s international hospitality experience combined with his deep knowledge of the ultra-luxury market and commitment to service excellence make him the perfect fit for our first European resort,” commented Philippe Zuber, president and chief operating officer of One&Only Resorts.

“One&Only Portonovi will completely introduce a new level of luxury in the region and Michele’s focus on colleague development and guest experience will deliver what our guests have been craving in Europe.”

Giraudo joins One&Only Portonovi as general manager from One&Only Le Saint Géran, the recently reborn resort in Mauritius that originally defined luxury in the Indian Ocean, where he was resort manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to Michele joining One&Only Resorts, he worked with leading luxury resort brands throughout Asia and the South Pacific including Six Senses, Aman, and Relais & Chateaux.

He has held roles in various areas, including general manager in operating resorts, as well as during pre-openings and task force and roles in food and beverage.

Giraudo is fluent in English, French, Italian and Spanish.

The first One&Only Resort in Europe, One&Only Portonovi will be an essential part of the destination, a new 60-acre luxury lifestyle development being built on the picturesque shores of the Boka Bay.