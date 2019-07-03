Kerzner breaks ground on €150m property in Greece

Kerzner International has celebrated the ground-breaking of One&Only Kéa Island in Greece.

Following a deal with Dolphin Capital Partners, the ceremony was hosted on the Cycladic island earlier this week.

Situated in a 60-hectare beachfront site on the west side of Kéa Island, the ultra-luxury development on the Aegean Sea will encompass 75 resort villas, as well as a limited number of One&Only private homes for purchase.

As part of the brand’s strategic expansion, One&Only Kéa Island will be the second One&Only resort in Europe following the opening of One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro in 2020.

Kerzner, the leading international developer and operator of ultra-luxury resorts and residences, has plans to continue to grow and develop the One&Only brand globally.

Dolphin Capital Partners, specialising in hospitality investment of ultra-luxury residential resorts, will maintain the management of the project and the sales of the private homes.

Kéa is the closest Cycladic island to Athens and is easily accessible by ferry, speed boat or yacht from Lavrio Harbour.

One&Only Kéa Island will provide the ultimate hideaway for guests with a choice of accommodation and secluded villas that are perfect for couples or large families, all with private swimming pools.

Designed with a contemporary Greek elegance by Heah&Co., the resort will celebrate the incredible natural setting of the Cyclades and honour the country’s rich culture and traditions.

Home to a destination spa with holistic wellness at its heart, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, captivating culinary experiences and a vibrant beach club, One&Only Kéa Island will be an inspiring destination for all generations.

The project is being developed in Vroskopos Bay in the north-west part of the island.

The total investment of the project is €150 million and is a joint venture between Dolphin Capital Investors, Dolphin Capital Partners, John Heah, and Kerzner International.