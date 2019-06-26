Zuber and Armitage step up to Kerzner leadership roles

Kerzner International Holdings has announced the promotion of two key executives.

Philippe Zuber has been promoted to chief operating officer of the company, while Brett Armitage has been promoted to the new role of chief commercial officer for Kerzner International.

Kerzner is the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resort & Residences and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts brands worldwide.

The flagship of the brand is Atlantis, the Palm, on the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Following the changes, Zuber will lead the successful operation of all Kerzner resorts.

Also under his charge are the recently opened Atlantis, Sanya in China, the entire One&Only collection, and Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in Morocco.

Zuber is also integral to the continued strategic growth of the company as the group continues to expand.

As Kerzner has always been a pioneer in culinary experiences, he will also focus on the portfolio’s food and beverage concepts, leading innovation of new destination dining experiences, entertainment and partnerships with world-renowned chefs.

Philippe joined the company in 2015 as president and chief operating officer for One&Only Resorts.

At the same time, Armitage has been promoted to the newly created position of chief commercial officer, where he will lead all commercial functions of Kerzner International, overseeing global revenue, distribution, communications, marketing and sales.

He is also responsible for the successful launch and integration of new resorts, as Atlantis and One&Only continues to strategically grow around the world.

Armitage has had an accomplished and distinguished career in sales and marketing.

Joining Kerzner International in 2007, he successfully launched the iconic Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai, solidifying the resort as the world’s most foremost entertainment destination.

In 2013, his role expanded to oversee the entire portfolio, leading Atlantis and One&Only Resorts worldwide and driving the integration of new resorts into the Kerzner sales structure.

“As we continue to strategically grow our existing portfolio, I am incredibly pleased to have such experienced executives to support our Operations and Commercial disciplines,” commented Michael Wale, chief executive, Kerzner International. Both executives report directly to him.

“Philippe and Brett have been integral to the ongoing success of Atlantis and One&Only resorts around the world.

“Their leadership will make us more nimble and efficient with our existing portfolio, driving financial performance and preparing our business for future focused growth.”