Scott to lead One&Only Cape Town

One&Only Resorts has announced the appointment of Anne Scott as general manager, One&Only Cape Town.

Leading a dedicated team of colleagues, Scott will oversee the resort operation and strategy, continuing to elevate the captivating guest experience and warm authentic service for which the resort is renowned.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne to the Kerzner family as general manager for one our most iconic resorts, One&Only Cape Town,” said Philippe Zuber, chief executive, Kerzner International.

“Anne has extensive international hospitality experience, combined with a passion for luxury and delivering exceptional moments for guests, and I’m confident she will continue to build on the success we have established and drive new innovations.

“One&Only Cape Town has set the standard for ultra-luxury resorts in the destination and under Anne’s leadership this will only continue.”

One&Only Cape Town reopened on October 15th, welcoming guests back to a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city.

The property is situated at the centre of Cape Town’s fashionable Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, overlooking the marina and with panoramic views across to Table Mountain.

Raised in Scotland, Scott began her hospitality career in food and beverage, before transitioning to human resources and then hotel management.

She has over a decade of experience as a general manager, established in various locations across Asia including Le Meridien Chiang Rai in Thailand, the Andaman, a Luxury Collection Resort in Langkawi, Malaysia, and the St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort in China.