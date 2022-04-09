One&Only announces general manager moves for resorts in Malaysia, Montenegro and Greece

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resort and Residences, the ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts and new fitness lifestyle brand SIRO, focussing on holistic health and wellbeing, have announced three new General Manager appointments for One&Only as the brand continues to evolve and grow into new destinations of exceptional beauty around the world.



At One&Only Portonovi, the ultra-luxe retreat on the Adriatic Coast in Montenegro, Europe’s new Riviera, and the hottest opening of 2021, Tessa Gorman has been appointed General Manager. Tessa joins One&Only from Bulgari Resort in Bali, where she drove success across numerous metrics, including room rate, employee engagement and revenue. She was named General Manager of the Year in 2020 for Consumer Operations Leadership Marriott Asia Pacific, as well as Quintessentially Travel’s ‘Woman of Today’ in the same year. Prior to this role, Tessa was General Manager at Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Managing Director at Luxe Villas Phuket, and a Luxury Hospitality Consultant for brands including Aman, Cheval Blanc and Bulgari.



Taking the helm at One&Only Kéa Island, currently under development in Greece, is Jerome Colson. Situated on an expansive beachfront on the west side of Kéa Island in the Cyclades, One&Only Kea Island, will be home to a collection of 75 elegant resort villas and an enviable collection of Private Homes. Jerome is joining the resort from One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia, where he spearheaded the opening of One&Only’s first resort in Asia in 2020, driving remarkable success and industry recognition, with inclusion in the prestigious Travel + Leisure It List, and Condé Nast Traveller’s Hot List. Jerome has been a valued member of the Kerzner Team since 2012, holding leadership roles at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius and One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives. Prior to One&Only, Jerome worked for Ayana Resort and Spa in Bali and The Portman Ritz-Carlton in Shanghai.



Taking over as General Manager at One&Only Desaru Coast is Jerome Pichon, who re-joins Kerzner after most recently being the General Manager of the Arts Club Dubai. In his previous role as Director of Global Operations and Resort Openings at Kerzner, Jerome was intrinsically involved in developing concepts for new resorts and supporting the pre-opening operational teams, in particular for the successful openings of One&Only Gorilla’s Nest and One&Only Nyungwe House in Rwanda, which were both named #1 and #2 Resorts in Africa by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller. Before joining Kerzner, Jerome held senior management roles in Dubai at Armani Hotel, The Palace Hotel and The Ritz-Carlton, as well as several key positions in the US and Europe.

“I am delighted to welcome three seasoned hospitality leaders into their new roles, as we continue to grow the One&Only portfolio in a considered way,” said Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “Jerome Colson has done an exceptional job opening One&Only Desaru Coast, and he is primed to lead another remarkable opening for us in Greece. He will be handing over our resort in Malaysia to a pair of very safe hands, as we are thrilled to welcome back Jerome Pichon, an experienced hotelier who knows the heart of our brand so well. Finally, I am excited to welcome Tessa to One&Only Portonovi, where I am confident she will build on the success of our first One&Only Resort in Europe, leading the Team from strength to strength.”

These appointments come at a time of strategic growth for Kerzner International, with the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences later this year, set to transform the Dubai landscape with the next generation of distinctive luxury, offering a sophisticated lifestyle experience, breath-taking ocean views and lush green landscapes. Under the One&Only ultra-luxury brand, recent announcements include One&Only Aesthesis in Athens, a second destination for the brand in Greece, and One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana, the first One&Only Resort and Private Homes in the US. Kerzner has also introduced a new brand, SIRO, conceived with fitness and wellbeing at the core. SIRO will be an immersive lifestyle destination, blending the boundaries between hospitality, fitness and wellness through a fresh perspective and energising experiences. The first SIRO will open at Boka Place in Porto Montenegro in 2023.

