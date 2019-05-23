May Fair Hotel joins Radisson Collection

The May Fair Hotel has become the first in England to join the Radisson Collection.

The hotel joins at the ideal time, coinciding with the first anniversary of the brand’s its introduction to the Radisson Hotel Group brand architecture.

The hotel quickly became a playground for London’s high society following a tour of inspection by King George V and Queen Mary in the 1920s.

Later it was owned by Hollywood impresarios, the Danziger brothers, when the hotel then took a larger-than-life legacy to new heights.

Today, while its eminent spaces and glimmering Baccarat chandeliers remain, the hotel has transformed into a contemporary boutique getaway.

The announcement coincides with parties finalising the documentation on a ten-year extension to the partnership agreement between Radisson Hotel Group and Edwardian Hotels London, who own and operate the May Fair Hotel and 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian properties.

The Edwardian Hotels London’s master franchise agreement now runs through to 2063.

Federico González-Tejera, chief executive of Radisson Hospitality, said: “We are immensely proud to welcome an iconic hotel like the May Fair Hotel into the Radisson Collection family and we are thrilled to have an in-principle agreement on a further extension of our strategic partnership with Edwardian Hotels London for an additional ten years taking us through to 2063.

“From its unbeatable location to its culinary flair and luxurious wellness facilities, everything about the May Fair Hotel is set up to deliver an exceptional guest experience.

“We created Radisson Collection with the ambition to bring our guests a unique global collection of hotels that offer an exceptional experience of effortless, contemporary living - while making sure each property reflects the individual character of its location.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this respect, The May Fair Hotel could not be a better fit.”

The May Fair Hotel has one of the largest and most diverse selections of guestroom, with 37 luxury suites and more than 400 rooms.

Jasminder Singh, chairman and chief executive of Edwardian Hotels London, said: “I am delighted that the May Fair Hotel has been recognised as London’s first hotel in the Radisson Collection and we look forward to the next phase of our long-standing strategic partnership with Radisson Hotel Group.

“This is testament to our unwavering commitment to guest service and is recognition of the May Fair Hotel’s preeminent position in the UK’s competitive luxury hotel market.”

Located in the heart of London’s cultural scene, the May Fair Hotel is perfectly located in a gracious haven near to a wealth of elegant stores, designer boutiques and renowned galleries.

For over a decade it has been the official partner of London Fashion Week and the BFI Film Festival – as well as partnering with the Victoria & Albert Museum to offer a bespoke hotel package and cocktails dedicated to Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibition.