New Athenaeum Spa for Corinthia Palace Hotel, Malta

The Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa on the island of Malta is to open a new Athenaeum Spa in October.

Since its debut over 50 years ago, Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa in Attard has become a quintessential part of Malta.

Located next to the beautiful San Anton Palace, the 147-room hotel is set in tranquil gardens.

The new spa marks the final phase of a significant refurbishment of the property which began last year and has so far transformed the executive lounge, lobby and guest bedrooms.

The Athenaeum Spa has been created by world-renowned interior designers Goddard Littlefair, the team behind many leading spas and hotels worldwide, including Konopiste Espa Spa in Prague, Gleneagles in Scotland and Portland House in London.

Inspired by the relaxed charm of the Mediterranean, its design evokes a sense of calm and serenity.

An oasis that’s flooded with natural light, ideal for relaxing in luxury.

The details throughout the space have been meticulously considered to add to the experience – natural materials including stone are celebrated and contrasted against polished marble.

Columns and archways give a sense of grandeur, while the perfectly positioned greenery brings the restorative beauty of the outdoors inside.

The Mediterranean inspiration continues into the treatment rooms, with natural ingredients like salts, honey, oils and botanicals being used for a variety of therapies.

In partnership with leading skincare brand Espa, the spa will offer luxury products, treatments and expertise, guided by a holistic philosophy to enhance both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Facilities will include a hot area comprising vitality pool, sauna, steam room, experience showers and heated beds, which looks out onto a secret garden where abundant citrus, herbs and lavender ensure a nature inspired holistic experience.

The Athenaeum Spa sits within the gardens of the hotel’s pool garden area also features an indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, seven treatment rooms, relaxation lounge and terrace, gym and studio.

Adrian Attard, general manager at Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa said: “We are delighted to be marking the final phase of the hotel’s refurbishment with a spa that will provide an unparalleled holistic health experience alongside a highly personalised service tailored to each guests’ needs.

“The Athenaeum Spa’s unique attributes will bring an entirely new dimension to Malta’s luxury spa scene, from its carefully crafted treatments, thermal experiences and authentic design, we are creating an oasis that is truly confident, exquisite and elegant.”