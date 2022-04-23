Get the Flower Power with Hilton Lake Como’s new ‘Stroll & Sip’

Hilton Lake Como has launched a duo of floral-themed experiences, blooming just in time for spring. Guests of the luxurious lakeside hotel can now enjoy the famously beautiful Chilometro della Conoscenza or ‘Kilometre of Knowledge’ walking route as well as a brand-new cocktail menu inspired by the flora and fauna found along the way.

The Kilometre of Knowledge

The perfect springtime stroll for flower-loving families, friends and couples alike, the Kilometre of Knowledge is a kilometre-long path on the western shore of Lake Como. Showcasing a landscape of rare beauty, the path starts from Villa Olmo, just moments from Hilton Lake Como. From here, the route crosses a bridge through Villa del Grumello and its Serre, ending at Villa Sucota.

The route encompasses the first basin of the lake and includes gardens, historic villas, greenhouses and the most iconic cultural, historical and artistic monuments of the city of Como.

There is no time more beautiful to walk this route than during the months of spring, where ramblers will spot lemon groves, rare plants, blossoms, botanical essences, chapels and works of art that embellish a scenery that is forever in harmony with the lake alongside.

Flower Power Cocktail Menu at Terrazza 241

Upon their return to Hilton Lake Como, springtime strollers can replenish and rehydrate in style while enjoying panoramic views across the water at Terrazza 241, Hilton Lake Como’s flagship rooftop restaurant and bar. Here, the talented team of mixologists led by rooftop manager Giuseppe Trovato have created new floral cocktails and a tempting Tartelletta inspired by the blooms found along the Kilometre of Knowledge, along with a delicious new spring food menu. The new special concoctions, which are beautifully adorned with edible flowers, include:

Queen Elizabeth

A positively regal balance of pink gin, lillet blanc, sogno d’amore tea, lavender, lemon and rosé champagne, this sparkling cocktail would surely be most popular at Buckingham Palace- the ultimate aperitivo for those who enjoy the finer florals in life!

Simia Sour

Inspired by exotic botanicals and wildlife, the Simia Sour combines silky-smooth Monkey 47 dry gin with fresh Italian lemon juice, cranberry and egg white foam. This is the dolce vita in a glass!

Tartelletta

A tantalising pudding that is light and sweet, the Tartelletta is accompanied with fresh seasonal fruit and lemon curd. Topped with almonds and edible flowers, this is the ideal summer treat.

Hilton Lake Como is a new generation hotel with spectacular scenery, traditional charm, and jaw-dropping 360-degree views of the lake from its rooftop pool. Formerly a silk factory, the building is steeped in history and is now home to 170 spacious guest rooms, with a variety of stunning suites to choose from, a pampering spa and a popular rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant. The hotel is ideally located in an area full of unique experiences on and off the lake, which has made Lake Como an international must-visit destination for families, business travellers and couples.