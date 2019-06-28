Germany sees increase in visitors despite Brexit decline

International incoming overnights for Germany during the first quarter of 2019 are up.

From January to April, the Federal Statistical Office in Germany registered 23.8 million international overnight stays (in hotels and accommodation with at least ten beds) - an increase of three per cent compared to the same period in 2018.

“The late Easter holidays this year in April triggered a considerable surge in travel from the most important European source markets,” said Petra Hedorfer, chief executive of the German National Tourist Board.

“The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Sweden all registered double-digit growth.

“Nevertheless, we are in a difficult market environment internationally, with trade conflicts, a still unresolved Brexit issue and the economic slowdown in the Eurozone.

“However, through highly engaging marketing campaigns, such as the German Summer Cities, we are stimulating demand in the markets and simultaneously, are developing activities to help us meet the challenges of the market’s digital transformation.”

Overnights from the UK, affected by the Brexit situation, showed a three per cent decrease during the first three months of 2019 despite an increase of 0.6 per cent in March.

Ireland remains consistently strong with a healthy increase of five per cent equalling 166,315 overnights.