German tourism sees continued growth in early 2019

With an increase of 3.3 percent in June, German incoming tourism is continuing its steady growth.

According to provisional figures from the Federal Statistical Office, 39.8 million international overnights were registered across hotels and accommodation establishments with more than ten beds between January and June.

This represents a three per cent (1.2 million) rise on the equivalent period of last year.

“Destination Germany is positioning itself well within the increasingly competitive market,” said Petra Hedorfer, chief executive of the German National Tourist Board.

“According to the latest trend analysis by IPK International to develop international travel in line with the World Travel Monitor, Germany’s incoming tourism is performing better than the worldwide average (plus 3.5 per cent) with an increase of 3.7 per cent.

“Germany is even generating a growth of four percent from European source markets, according to IPK, placing it well ahead of the European average (plus 2.5 per cent).“

There was a 4.7 percent increase on comparative figures of the previous year in flight bookings made by overseas visitors throughout the first half of 2019, according to analyses by market research company Forward Keys.

The segment of advance bookings (at least 120 days prior to departure) grew far above average by 11 per cent.