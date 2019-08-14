Britain prepares for record breaking bank holiday weekend

VisitEngland’s August bank holiday trip-tracker survey has revealed that 8.6 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this bank holiday weekend, bringing an estimated £2.1 billion boost to the economy.

The figures are the highest since this survey began in its current form in 2012.

The figures show an increase on last year’s results when 7.3 million Brits planned to take an overnight holiday trip during the August bank holiday weekend.

In 2017 the figure was 6.9 million, and in 2016 it was 5.1 million.

Tourism minister Rebecca Pow said: “It’s wonderful to see that a record number of Brits are planning a staycation this August bank holiday.

“The UK is the best place to holiday in the world - whether it be our historic castles, stunning landscapes or world-class museums and galleries there is truly something for everyone.

“Tourism makes a massive contribution to the UK economy and I’m thrilled that so many people will be enjoying and exploring destinations across the nation this weekend.”

The survey also showed that a further 7.9 million people are still undecided about whether to take an overnight trip during the bank holiday weekend.

Of those undecided, 42 per cent said they are waiting to see what the weather is like.

VisitEngland director Patricia Yates said: “It is great to see that more Brits are planning a holiday at home this long weekend and will be out enjoying the outstanding destinations right on our doorstep, boosting businesses and local economies.”

Record numbers of Brits have been taking holidays at home. From January to April this year Brits took a record 15.4 million domestic holidays in Britain, up nine per cent on the same period last year.

Tourism is worth £127 billion to the UK economy.

Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images