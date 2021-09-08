Geoffroy steps up as leader of Wizz Air UK

Wizz Air has welcomed Marion Geoffroy as the new managing director of Wizz Air UK.

Owain Jones, the outgoing managing director, will continue at the company as chief supply chain and legal officer.

Geoffroy brings to the role over a decade of experience in the aviation industry, having joined Wizz Air in 2015 as head of legal and general counsel before being appointed chief corporate officer in 2018.

Is this role she was responsible for overseeing the Legal, data protection and health and safety as well as government affairs and sustainability departments.

Prior to joining Wizz Air, Geoffroy held senior leadership roles in the legal department of Air France-KLM and served as general counsel at Verlingue Insurance Brokers.

This appointment comes at an exciting time for Wizz Air, following the launch of over 65 UK routes in the past year and opening of two new bases at Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield, with its fourth base at Cardiff Airport due to launch in summer 2022.

Geoffroy said: “There is no doubt the past year has been challenging for the industry, but at Wizz we have remained focused on nimbly adjusting to changing travel restrictions, quickly rebuilding capacity to meet demand, and taking advantage of new market opportunities.

“Looking ahead, we can see there is a huge appetite for travel and the booking trends are very encouraging, which is why we are planning to hire more than 120 cabin crew members and pilots in the UK by December, so that we can bring all our UK aircraft back into service by the end of the year.”