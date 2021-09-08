Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu opens in Romania

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has continued the expansion of its Ramada by Wyndham brand in Romania, with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu.

Centrally located in Targu Jiu, one of Romania’s up-and-coming cities situated by Carpathian Mountains and the banks of the river Jiu, the newly opened 64-room hotel offers an ideal destination for travellers looking to discover the history and culture of the Gorj county and its mountain scenery.

The newly built hotel will be complemented by Ramada by Wyndham Slatina, slated to open in the first half of 2022.

Christian Michel, vice president development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “This new opening represents a significant milestone in our continued growth plans for Romania and Europe.

“Renowned for its breath-taking landscape, unique history and rich culture, it’s no surprise Romania is quickly gaining traction as a popular tourist destination.

“At Wyndham we are committed to growing our brands where we know travellers want to be and we look forward to bringing even more accommodation options into the country while also expanding our European portfolio.”

Set in a quiet residential area north of the town centre and the Constantin Brancusi Park, Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu provides the perfect accommodations for both business and leisure travellers.

The hotel offers extensive amenities including a restaurant, three bars, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, a large, heated indoor pool, jacuzzi, saunas, massage room and fitness centre equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The hotel features seven acres of land and offers four large event spaces for up to 2,000 guests.

The hotel offers a dedicated business centre and conference room and on-site parking.

Upon opening, the 85-room Ramada by Wyndham Slatina will boast a plethora of amenities including on-site dining, an indoor pool as well as a fitness centre and spa.

The hotel will also have ample event space including two ballrooms.