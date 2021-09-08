Karma Group celebrates the Divine Comedy

International travel and lifestyle brand, Karma Group, is among the sponsors of a once-in-a-lifetime live reading of Dante’s the Divine Comedy.

The cast for the one-off event includes Ralph Fiennes, Helen Mirren, Adjoa Andoh, Jessie Buckley, Dominic West, Stephen Dillane, Rupert Everett, Ian McDiarmid, Tim McInnerny and John Nettles.

Taking place in Florence, Italy, at Cinema la Compagnia over 24 hours from 19:00 on September 13th and streamed online worldwide, the live reading of the seminal work will mark the 700th anniversary of Dante’s death.

All proceeds will be donated to the Community of Sant’Egidio in Florence which deals with the reception of migrants and refugees.

This is the first time Dante’s astonishing legacy and his poem’s enduring power have been celebrated with a 24-hour marathon.

The acclaimed English translation by Robert & Jean Hollander will be used for the event.

Curated by Milan theatre producer Julia Holden, the event takes place in collaboration with award-winning UK playwright Justin Butcher.

John Spence, chairman of Karma Group (which includes the exquisite Karma Borgo di Colleoli in the heart of Tuscany), commented: “Florence plays host to a once in a lifetime production which Karma Group, a brand with continued commitment to philanthropy - and to world class entertainment, is proud to sponsor.

“This real world meets virtual production is a momentous cultural event and in aid of a charity doing vital work for refugees, an experience Dante himself encountered during his lifetime.”

More Information

For more information in the event head over to the official website.