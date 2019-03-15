Genting unveils plans for largest ever cruise ship at IBTM China

Genting Cruise Lines has officially announced the name of its first 208,000-gross-ton Global Class ship at IBTM China.

Building on the successful debuts of Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream, the Global Class vessel, Global Dream, will enter into service in early 2021.

The ship will invite even more Asian travellers to sail globally on inspiring voyages on board the largest cruise ship to homeport in the Asia Pacific.

This event also provided guests the chance to experience an exclusive sneak preview of Global Dream through a specially constructed, full-scale smart show cabin on display.

“Global Dream, the first Global Class ship of Dream Cruises, belongs to a new generation of cruise ships designed for this region featuring the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art facilities.

“Global Dream will deliver a cutting-edge cruising experience through artificial intelligence that will maximise both convenience and speed for our guests on board,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

“To balance the new with the traditional, our guests will also be able to enjoy an authentic Asian experience and our signature heartfelt Asian hospitality on Global Dream, developed through the Genting Group’s over 50 years of experience in the Asian hospitality industry.”

During the event, guests were treated to an exclusive sneak preview of Global Dream with the unveiling of a specially constructed balcony show cabin, built in Germany and shipped over for the occasion.

Accommodating up to 9,000 passengers and with lower berth capacity of 4,700 passengers, Global Dream will be the largest cruise ships in the world by passenger capacity and brings affordable, high-end cruising to a wide range of passengers with 2,350 cabins consisting of a variety of categories including villas, penthouses, suites, themed suites, balcony cabins and inside cabins.

“Dream Cruises is excited to begin a new chapter in its story when Global Dream begins her journey to take Asian travellers around the world on grand voyages to Australia, New Zealand, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean in the future,” added Zhu.

“We invite everyone to come on board to experience our innovative facilities, thoughtful amenities, impeccable service, authentic Chinese cuisine and the largest variety of Asian and International dining at sea.”