Gatwick takes next steps in northern runway plan

Gatwick has formally started the process to bring its existing northern runway into routine use.

The airport has submitted a notice to the planning inspectorate of its intention to prepare an application for development consent.

This action establishes the ‘Gatwick Airport Northern Runway’ project on the inspectorate’s website and is the first step in the development consent order application process.

Next month, the airport will submit a ‘scoping request’ to the planning inspectorate, which sets out the proposed approach and key issues to be included within the process.

Following the publication of its master plan in July, Gatwick announced it would prepare a planning application known as a development consent order – through a rigorous statutory process.

The application is to bring the airport’s existing northern runway (also known as the standby runway) into routine use for smaller, departing aircraft alongside the main runway by the mid-2020s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Norwood, Gatwick chief planning officer, said: “As the biggest private investments in our region for many years, the start of the process to use our existing northern runway is a significant milestone.

“This project has the capacity to offer significant local economic benefits, new jobs and an exciting future for the region.

“As we take our plans forward, we are committed to working in partnership with our local communities, councils and partners to ensure we grow sustainably and present information in a clear and transparent way, including a more detailed stage of public consultation on the project next year.”

The first stages in the development consent order process involve Gatwick carrying out surveys and preparing detailed environmental information on the northern runway plans later this year.

A public consultation will be held next year, after which further updates to the plans will be incorporated.

An application for development consent will then be made to planning inspectorate, who will examine the application and provide a recommendation to the secretary of state.

The secretary will then decide.