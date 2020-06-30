Dream Cruises leads industry back into action

Genting Cruise Lines has announced a restart of operations for Dream Cruises as the operator seeks to become the first to return to the seas.

Explorer Dream is set to operate two- and three-night Taiwan Island-Hopping itineraries from July 26th, departing from Keelung and calling at Penghu, Matzu and Kinmen islands.

“After months of detailed planning with the authorities to ensure the safety and health of guests and crew, we appreciate the approval of Explorer Dream resuming cruise operations in Taiwan.

“Dream Cruises will be the first cruise line in the world to begin sailing after the global cruise industry was shut down due to the pandemic,” said Tan Sri KT Lim, chief executive, Genting Hong Kong.

Taiwan has seen a low numbers of Covid-19 cases compared to global figures has also been lauded by experts for its effective response to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the success Taiwan has experienced in controlling the pandemic within its borders, the local authorities have taken the proactive step to reinvigorate their economy and open up tourism.

To support this endeavour, Dream Cruise will offer special island-hopping cruises calling into the popular ports and islands of Peng Hu, Matsu Island and Kinmen where Taiwanese guests will again be able to enjoy refreshing short getaways on carefree ocean voyages.

In accordance with Taiwan’s regulations prior to resuming sailing, Explorer Dream has undergone a thorough deep cleaning and observation of strict quarantine procedures for her crew.

The majority of crew will be from other Genting Cruise Lines ships who have been quarantined for the last three months and all will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on land after the ship arrives in Keelung today.