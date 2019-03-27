Travel Corporation revamps customer loyalty scheme

The Travel Corporation has announced an evolved customer loyalty programme across its portfolio.

Aligned to the group’s ethos, Driven By Service, the change makes it even easier for agents to reward and recognise the vast number of repeat guests.

The programme builds on the group’s existing loyalty offering by introducing a simple two-tiered reward system that will leverage strong early 2020 sales and beyond.

Tier one recognises all past guests who have travelled between one and four times with any applicable TTC brand and offers them benefits such as priority access and up to five per cent discount on particular dates and trips.

The band also offers an exclusive five per cent off new release trips for a limited time, plus secret sales and special recognition while on trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tier two recognises all past guests who have travelled five times or more with any applicable TTC brand and offers them all tier one benefits, however, it’s applicable to any trip, in any country at any time.

The loyalty programme is applicable to participating guided and cruise brands including Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Uniworld, U River Cruises and Contiki, meaning that guests are rewarded regardless of the brands they choose throughout their lifetime.

This allows agents to reward clients for making TTC their number one choice, while also taking advantage of the group’s commitment to service excellence and award-winning experiential offerings.

Brett Tollman, chief executive, the Travel Corporation, said: “Our guests are at the heart of everything we do at TTC.

“We are fortunate to have a large number of returning guests across our brands in the TTC family.

“Therefore, we are proud to announce the evolution of our loyalty programme to reward their commitment and encourage their continued patronage.”

He added: “Over a century, we have assembled a portfolio of industry-leading travel brands that span all corners of the world, targeting a wide range of travel styles.

“This loyalty programme was created so that both our guests and travel agent partners can benefit from this expansive product offering and the unparalleled service offered by all our brands.

“Through this loyalty programme, we also further our investment and support of our travel agents, ensuring they have the tools necessary to leverage incremental bookings and deliver the very best unparalleled holiday experiences.”

Find out more on the official site.