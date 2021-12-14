Gao to lead MSpa International in Asia

MSpa International has welcomed experienced spa and wellness expert Chunxia Gao as group director of spa and wellness in Asia.

In this role, Gao will head the spa division of Minor Hotels, overseeing operations and the expansion of a series of medical wellness facilities throughout Asia under various brands and partnerships.

Joining MSpa International after a 17-year stint at Six Senses, she specialises in management, pre-opening, technical services and design for new spa and wellness facilities around the world.

With a strong eye for detail and an open-minded approach, Gao is skilled in creating unique and diverse wellness and spa experiences, innovations and facilities adapted for a variety of cultures and clientele.

At Six Senses, she honed her skills in all aspects of spa operations, design and project management, including concept creation of new spas in resort and urban locations, as well as wellness facilities and destination retreats.

Having lived and worked in Asia, Middle East, Europe and Latin Americas, Gao retains her passion and commitment for delivering exceptional experiences and satisfaction for guests.

Fluent in Mandarin and English, she is based in Bangkok with her French husband and three children.