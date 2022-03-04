NH Collection Hotels set to arrive in Asia

Minor Hotels has unveiled plans to debut NH Collection Hotels in the heart of Chiang Mai, Thailand.

NH Collection Chiang Mai Ping River, as the new development will be known, is located on the picturesque bank of the Mae Ping River and will become the first property from the brand in Asia when it opens in quarter one of next year.

Occupying two low-rise buildings right on the riverbank, the resort will be integrated into nature and the surrounding tranquil riverside landscape.

In addition to 79 rooms and suites, some with private swimming pools, the new NH Collection will also feature a swimming pool and deck, a multipurpose space combining a restaurant, cafe, art space and bar and a fitness centre.

Right across the river lies the temple-filled Old City with its trendy art galleries, craft shops and numerous dining options, while the Chiang Mai International Airport is only four kilometres away.

A partnership between Osmo Ping River, a subsidiary of Osmo Properties Group and Minor Hotels, the development marks a debut of the NH Collection brand outside of Europe and Latin America, where the upper-upscale chain has 93 hotels.

“NH Collection Chiang Mai with its riverside location minutes away from the Old City, is a singular venue surrounded by history, culture and nature,” said Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels.

“Every NH Collection experience is based on our promise to connect guests with the city’s soul, so getting the destination right was extremely important for our first NH Collection property in Asia.

“Together with our partner Osmo Ping River we look forward to giving the city of Chiang Mai a truly standout property that will speak of its standing as Thailand’s centre of creativity.”