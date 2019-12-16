NH Hotels to manage eight Covivio hotels in Europe

NH Hotel Group has entered into an agreement with Covivio, one of the key European real estate operators, to manage eight luxury properties.

The hotel company hopes the deal will reinforcing its leadership position in Italy, while also boosting its prominent position in France and eastern Europe.

Covivio acquired the eight high-end hotels from Boscolo.

The hotel group has agreed with Covivio a long-term sustainable lease contract under which it will pay variable rent with minimum guaranteed, including a shortfall cap mechanism.

The agreement has an initial duration of 15 years, extendible at NH Hotel Group’s option to a period of not less than 15 years.

Adding 1,115 rooms to the group’s burgeoning line-up of luxury properties, the portfolio includes former Boscolo hotels in Rome, Florence, Venice, Nice, Prague and Budapest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centrally located in coveted destinations, the collection of six five- and two four-star hotels is notable for its flagship properties: Palazzo Naiadi in Rome, Plaza in Nice, Carlo IV in Prague and New York Palace in Budapest.

The hotels will gradually be rebranded under the Anantara Hotels & Resorts and NH Collection brands.

The closing of the transaction is expected to be fully complete by the end of the first half of 2020.

The handover of the hotels will take place at the same time of the closing, except for the hotels in Florence and Nice which are currently under a full refurbishment and expected to open by June 2020 and January 2021 respectively.

Ramón Aragonés, chief executive of NH Hotel Group, commented on the deal: “Following our integration with Minor Hotels, this transaction represents an extremely important milestone in our shared ambition to continue to expand the luxury brand Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in Europe, while marking significant progress on our strategy of creating added value for NH Collection’s customer base via new hotels and destinations.

“This agreement reinforces the collaboration between Covivio and NH Hotel Group, which dates back to 2014 and has since unlocked advantageous deals for both parties in the Netherlands and Germany.”