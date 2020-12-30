Clinique La Prairie opens new spa in Bangkok

Clinique La Prairie has welcomed its first facility outside of Europe with the opening of Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics Medical & Spa at the St. Regis Bangkok.

A state-of-the-art retreat with sweeping Bangkok city views, this luxurious haven of wellbeing takes guests on a journey of wellness.

The Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa wellbeing menu ranges from anti-ageing facials and detoxifying body treatments to massages designed to restore internal balance.

Signature experiences include facial contouring to lift and rejuvenate, body firming therapies and oil massages accompanied by Tibetan singing bowl induce a state of pure harmony.

Always adapted to the guest and provided by experts, the wide variety of massages and rituals are unique holistic experiences, focusing on core pillars of stress relief, deep relaxation, energy or lymphatic flow stimulation.

Perched on the fifteenth floor of the St. Regis Bangkok and extending over 1,500 sqm, Clinique La Prairie Bangkok boasts ten treatment rooms including a dedicated hammam facility, Thai massage room, couple’s suites and massage therapy rooms.

The relaxation facilities are spread across two levels including a wet area with rain showers, Thai herbal steam rooms, twilight rasul, vitality pools, foot reflexology water wall and relaxation pods.

“Clinique La Prairie is world-renowned for its cutting-edge therapies,” says Zoe Wall, group director of MSpa International, the operator of the Bangkok spa under Minor Hotels.

“Guests travel thousands of miles just to access Clinique La Prairie’s specialists, so we are delighted to now offer our own rejuvenation and longevity experience here in Asia.”