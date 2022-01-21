NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club to open this year

Minor Hotels has signed on the dotted line for a new property in Qatar.

NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club is slated to open in mid-2022 and will be the first NH Collection property globally with a beach club.

The hotel is currently in the later stages of development and is located in the Ras Abu Abboud area along Doha’s eastern coast, midway between the city centre and Hamad International Airport.

The previous Oasis Hotel, from where the new property takes its name, was in the same location and was Doha’s first ever hotel when it opened in the 1950s.

The hotel has a rich history and was a prominent destination for local Qataris, residents and state visitors, with many celebrations and official events having taken place there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fully redeveloped hotel will have a total of 300 guest rooms, across a mix of Superior and Deluxe Rooms and over 50 suites, all with a design blending modern and classical elegance.

Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive of Minor International, commented: “We are pleased to announce this upcoming addition to our portfolio in Qatar.

“Minor Hotels already has a strong presence in the country across multiple brands and we are excited to be partnering with the Darwish Family to add this NH Collection hotel and beach club into the mix, bringing an alternative offering to our customers.

“This year will be one of the most important years in Qatar’s history, with all eyes on the country for the FIFA World Cup, and we are delighted to be launching another great property in Doha at such an exciting time.”

Minor Hotels currently has five properties in operation in Qatar across its Anantara, Tivoli and Oaks brands, in addition to an Anantara and an NH Collection in the pipeline to launch in 2022.