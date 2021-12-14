Dorchester Collection unveils plans for the Lana

Dorchester Collection and Omniyat have announced their new luxury landmark will be called the Lana.

Coming from the Arabic expression meaning ‘for us’ and the Hawaiian ‘floating gently in calm water,’ the name pays homage to the hotel’s location beside the Dubai Creek and the Marasi Marina.

The Lana represents a place of tranquillity and hospitality, evoking a sense of peace and belonging, and presenting an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

Opening in the last quarter of 2022 under the leadership of general manager Caroline-Jane Houston, the Lana, with its 225 guest rooms, is located in the heart of Dubai, in the Burj Khalifa District and overlooking the vibrant Business Bay area.

It marks Dorchester Collection’s first address in the Middle East.

The Lana is a striking 30-storey tower designed by the award-winning architects Foster + Partners that perfectly captures the essence of its destination and brings an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience to Downtown Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel guests will be able to relax at the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, accessed via a short and scenic boat ride.

The 225 unique guest bedrooms include 69 suites and all feature floor-to-ceiling windows and light-flooded spaces.

Design is contemporary, inspired by the city setting, with details such as stone parquet flooring, triple-height ceilings, and screen dividers to create an ambience that is at once welcoming and discreet.

Dark marble, rounded furniture, and soft hues of gold, beige, and olive are seen throughout the living spaces.

A highlight of the in-room experience is the deep-soaking bathtubs, some of which will be positioned in the windows, affording occupants superb city views while they bathe.

Commenting on the Lana, Christopher Cowdray, chief executive of Dorchester Collection, said: “The Lana is one of the most anticipated hotel openings of 2022, given its incredible design-led credentials in a superb location in one of the world’s most vibrant cities, and a rooftop scene that will attract much attention.”