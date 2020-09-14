Minor Hotels signs for new Thai wellness retreat

Minor Hotels has signed a partnership with M.K. Real Estate Development to launch RAKxa Fully Integrative Wellness and Medical Retreat.

It is hoped the ground-breaking development that will cement Thailand’s position as a world-class medical wellness destination.

VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre, a subsidiary of Bumrungrad International Hospital, is a third partner on the deal.

Launching in December, RAKxa was conceived as a fully sustainable medical wellness retreat within Bang Krachao on the Chao Praya River in Bangkok.

The concept, at the crossroads of science and tradition, aims to deliver bespoke healthcare in a relaxing environment.

RAKxa’s 60 private villas, upholstered in Jim Thomson silks and furnished with handcrafted pieces, will be managed by Minor Hotels.

In December, 27 garden villas will welcome the retreat’s first guests to private gardens with an ever-changing ecosystem of indigenous plants and flowers.

Pool villas and a presidential villa are set to launch in early 2021.

“It is an honour to be chosen to support M.K. Real Estate, one of the leading residential developers in Thailand, in their vision to design a medical wellness retreat of this level unseen before,” commented William Heinecke, founder of Minor International, owning company of Minor Hotels.

“At a time when customers are reprioritising their health, the hospitality industry’s pivot to wellness is no longer a trend but a necessity.

“Refocusing on health is happening on the community level too, making the arrival of pioneering concepts such as RAKxa all the more important.”

Separated from the rest of Bangkok by a winding river, RAKxa is accessible by both boat and car and is located approximately an hour from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports.