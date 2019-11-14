Fusion unveils planes to triple Vietnam operations

Fusion is expanding its Vietnam’s presence by tripling the number of properties in the Land of the Blue Dragon.

Over the next three years, the wellness specialists will launch ten new hotels and resorts, representing 1,385 rooms and private villas, suites and apartments.

Expanding into exciting emerging markets, the brand’s new properties will open in developing destinations that span the length of the country.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to expand Fusion’s presence in the country,” explained Peter Meyer, chief executive of Fusion.

“Recognising that there are so many beautiful, and largely undeveloped destinations in Vietnam.”

Fusion Suites Vung Tau, located in the weekend getaway beach destination near Saigon, is set to welcome guests from early 2020.

This chic new-build features 100 apartments and 71 suites, a spa with 12-double bed treatment rooms, aerial yoga studio, rooftop infinity pool with cocktail bar, and the Suites’ signature Fresh restaurant.

The oceanfront Fusion Resort Quang Binh is located at the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.

Fusion’s three-hectare property will feature 60 private villas, each with its own plunge pool.

Maia Quy Nhon will be the first of a new brand line.

Fusion breaks ground on the property late this year, and expects to open by mid-2020.

Maia will continue Fusion’s wellness ethos, but the focus will be expanded to a more immersive foodie experience.

“Food is an integral part of any holiday adventure,” said Meyer.

“Vietnamese cuisine has now become popular worldwide.

“Playing to this cuisine’s popularity, we want to take guests beyond well-known dishes like pho and banh mi, educating them on the histories of these iconic foods and other lesser known regional specialties.”

The completely new product of HIIVE will also be introduced in 2020.

With a business traveller focus, this three-star plus line will cater to the lodging needs in Vietnam’s industrial zones and developing townships.

Five HIIVE hotels are slated for development over the next three years in four different locations.

These include Binh Duong, north of Ho Chi Minh City; Bac Ninh, just east of Hanoi; Hai Phong, on the northern coast; and Dong Nai.

Adding to their existing hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, plans are now underway for another property in Vietnam’s largest city.

A new Fusion accommodation option will open with 146 rooms in the heart of District 1, the city’s culinary and cultural hub.