Azerai Ke Ga Bay opens in Vietnam

Azerai Ke Ga Bay, an elegant and secluded oceanfront retreat in south-eastern Vietnam, has made its debut.

It becomes the third property in the growing portfolio of Azerai Resorts.

The 46-key resort, a combination of suites and private-pool suites, succeeds Princess D’Annam Resort & Spa on the same site following an extensive renovation, and is located 180 kilometres east of Ho Chi Minh City on a sweeping five-kilometre white sand beach overlooking the East Sea.

Framed to the north by Ke Ga Island, with its historic 1899-built colonial French lighthouse, and to the south by soaring sand dunes, the resort cultivates one of the most naturally splendid oceanfront settings in the country.

“Azerai Ke Ga Bay offers much that travellers would look for in a secluded beach resort - panoramic ocean views, lush ginger gardens with tropical trees and flowers, and a location that’s close enough to be easily accessible but far enough away to offer real privacy and escape,” said Azerai founder Adrian Zecha.

“At Azerai Ke Ga Bay, like at our other resorts, the destination is just the beginning.”

The guest suites at Azerai Ke Ga Bay evoke a contemporary aesthetic defined by elegance and minimalist design, with ten units boasting either plunge pools or larger private pools.

The Azerai Spa fronts the ocean with ten private treatment rooms (six single rooms and four double rooms) in addition to modern hydrotherapy facilities, individual or shared relaxation lounges and daybeds, a beauty studio, a Jacuzzi, and a gym including the latest cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

The resort’s four swimming pools include an oceanfront pool with sunbeds positioned on terraces, a free-form pool set back from the beach and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, and two square pools set within mirrored courts, flanked by guest rooms.

Also on-site is a boutique offering a range of local handmade products, as well as sport and fashion apparel; a children’s centre with babysitting services; and a meeting room for corporate events and functions.

Azerai Ke Ga Bay marks the brand’s first beach resort, and follows Azerai La Residence, Hue, a historic city resort overlooking the Perfume River in Vietnam’s former imperial capital, and Azerai Can Tho, a peaceful retreat set on a lush islet in the Mekong Delta.