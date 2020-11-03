Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel opens in China

Marriott has welcomed the opening of Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel in Nanshan, an affluent district to the south-west of Shenzhen.

The area is home to Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park, among the largest technology headquarters in the country.

The opening marks the second Renaissance hotel in the city.

“As China’s most successful economic zone and a driving force of the Greater Bay Area of southern China, Shenzhen is an important destination for both business and leisure travellers,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“Renaissance Shenzhen Bay is the latest addition to Marriott International’s expanding portfolio of 15 hotels across nine distinctive brands in Shenzhen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This opening strengthens our presence in this fast-growing city, meeting the demand for business travellers and MICE clients while also connecting leisure travellers with wonderful new discoveries in Shenzhen through the Renaissance brand.”

Renaissance Shenzhen Bay is conveniently situated at the core of the action at Shenzhen High Tech Park, a short 35-minute drive to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and 15 minutes from the Shenzhen Bay Border Crossing connecting nearby Hong Kong.

The hotel features 293 stylish rooms and suites offering views of Shenzhen Bay and the surrounding neighbourhood.

Guests can also stay active during their stay with a dip in the spacious 25-meter indoor heated swimming pool offering spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay area, or workout at the fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre.

“Shenzhen is on the forefront of global technological innovation and Nanshan is the emerging epicentre of high-tech companies, which attracts both international and domestic travellers for business and leisure,” said Chris Shum, complex general manager for Renaissance Shenzhen Bay and Courtyard by Marriott Shenzhen Bay.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests to discover the unexpected experiences in one of the best neighbourhoods in Shenzhen, as well as curating a relaxing and comfortable stay for them through our design-led spaces and excellent F&B outlets.”