Gulf Air signs SpiceJet cooperation agreement

Gulf Air and SpiceJet have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore greater cooperation between the two airlines.

The deal will include an interline and codeshare agreement, as well as coordination of cargo services, engineering and pilot training.

It was signed by Krešimir Kučko, Gulf Air chief executive, and Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director at SpiceJet.

Besides looking at a codeshare and interline agreement, the scope of the memorandum includes the two airlines exploring growth opportunities beyond network expansion by leveraging each other’s strengths.

The airlines will also engage and collaborate to enhance their respective cargo and engineering services.

Kučko said: “This is a historic event for both Gulf Air and SpiceJet as we strengthen commercial ties between the two carriers; creating more choices for our valued passengers to explore new cities across our networks.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the Republic of India, and we feel proud to work closely with our friends at SpiceJet.”

Gulf Air currently operates 82 weekly flights to eight destinations in India: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin, Hyderabad, Calicut and Bangalore.

SpiceJet currently operates flights to more than 50 destinations within India.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said: “I am extremely happy at the signing of this memorandum and the beginning of this new partnership between SpiceJet and Gulf Air.

“This partnership will immensely benefit the two airlines and our passengers in times to come.

“These are exciting times for SpiceJet as we pursue our international expansion plan. We are developing an extensive portfolio of destinations both at home and in international markets.

“The Middle East has always been among our top priority markets.

“This agreement is going to play a very important role for SpiceJet’s next phase of growth as we continue to explore the innumerable opportunities around us.”