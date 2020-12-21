Pullman Khao Lak Resort opens in Thailand

Pullman Khao Lak Resort has opened its doors, introducing a new era of elegant Thai hospitality, ancient heritage and intuitive design to this hot and up-and-coming beachfront destination.

The hotel takes up a prime position overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Nestled on the soft sands of Bang Muang Beach, in the north of Phang Nga province, this sensitive low-rise retreat fuses the cosmopolitan vibe of Pullman Hotels & Resorts, Accor’s high-end international brand, with the captivating culture of this coastal region.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 13th century, the nearby town of Takua Pa was the finest harbour on the west coast, as maritime trade routes fostered exchanges across the Indian Ocean.

By the 1900s it had become a cultural melting pot and a haven of Sino-Portuguese art, architecture and cuisine.

Pullman Khao Lak Resort reflects this rich backstory in its design concept.

The experts at Tierra Design, led by Martin Palleros, modelled the resort on a traditional merchant’s house, with a series of courtyards and ponds.

The towering, curved sculpture at the entrance has been crafted from handmade red bricks, a famous material of the local area, creating a dramatic first impression for all visitors.

Pullman Khao Lak Resort features 253 stylish rooms, spacious suites and luxurious villas, all of which boast either spectacular sea or mountain views, high-speed Wi-Fi, a sofa bed, balcony and an oversized shower with premium amenities.

The family suites provide exceptional options for parents, with bunk beds, direct access to the garden, or even private steps into the resort’s sparkling swimming pool.

For truly special occasions, each of the six Beachfront Pool Villas provides contemporary living space and a large plunge pool, just steps from the sea.

“We are very excited to welcome guests to Pullman Khao Lak Resort, and to showcase the charm and heritage of this relatively undiscovered part of Thailand.

“While we are only 100 kilometres north of Phuket, the laid-back nature of this region feels a million miles away from hustle and bustle of the main tourist hubs.

“We have strived to highlight this ambience through our art, architecture and design.

“Our aim is to re-establish the area’s ancient trade routes through modern day travel and hospitality,” said Hervé Duprat, general manager, Pullman Khao Lak Resort.