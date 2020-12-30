New Hilton Garden Inn property opens in Shenzhen

Hilton has announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre.

As the largest accommodation inventory Hilton Garden Inn in Greater China, the 407-room hotel is conveniently located in the exhibition new city area of Bao’an district, Shenzhen.

“As the second Hilton Garden Inn property in Shenzhen, we are eager to showcase the brand’s spacious accommodations and warm service,” said Qian Jin, area president for Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton.

“With the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre, Hilton will not only bring new support and rejuvenates the region’s tourism sector of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, but will also demonstrate Hilton’s commitment to sustainable development in Greater China.”

Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre provides an abundance of amenities to elevate the guest experience, including comfortable bedding with 50-inch LED TVs, walk-in showers, mini-refrigerators and generous work spaces with ergonomic chairs.

With five flexible meeting rooms boasting natural lighting and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre is well-equipped to meet the needs of guests looking to conduct formal business meetings or host social events.

Meanwhile, Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre has also launched Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, a cleaning and service program developed specifically for meeting and event upgrading needs.