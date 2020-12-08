Westin Surabaya opens in Indonesia

Westin Hotels & has today announced its debut in Surabaya with the opening of the Westin Surabaya.

As the second largest city in Indonesia and the capital of the East Java province, Surabaya is home to colonial architecture and historical monuments including the Heroes Monument, Surabaya Submarine Monument and Tunjungan Plaza, all within close proximity of the hotel.

Guests staying at the Westin Surabaya also have direct access to one of the largest shopping malls in Indonesia, the Pakuwon Mall.

“We are excited to open the fourth Westin hotel in Indonesia, expanding the brand’s signature wellbeing offering to more locals and travellers.

“This opening also marks the 57th Marriott International hotel in Indonesia, indicative of our commitment to expanding our footprint in the region,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

“Surabaya is a city that embodies a fascinating blend of the old and the new.

“Travellers can discover the city’s history and culture while enjoying the modern culinary scene.

“Guests staying at The Westin Surabaya can recharge and reenergise while enjoying what the city has to offer.”

The Westin Surabaya poses an elegant, curved silhouette giving unparalleled views of Surabaya city from the suite rooms and a 270-degree view from the club lounge and restaurant.

The front facade, positioned at the fringe of the city welcomes visitors with an impressive gateway to paradise.

The hotel features 204 spacious guest rooms and suites, as well as 9,000 square meters of event space.