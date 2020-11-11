Moxy Taichung takes brand into Taiwan

Marriott has announced the opening of its first Moxy Hotel in Taiwan, shaking up the hospitality scene with its playful spirit.

The experiential and next gen-focused Moxy Taichung is located near many of the attractions in the city, including the colourfully quirky Rainbow Village, Zhongshe Flower Market, as well as the street food paradise of Yizhong Street Night Market.

“We are excited to see the arrival of the Moxy brand in Taiwan with the opening of Moxy Taichung,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“This opening marks the sixth Moxy Hotel to open in Asia Pacific and further underscores Marriott International’s commitment to continue growing its lifestyle portfolio across the region, and to cater to the next-generation of travellers with tailored experiences in a well-designed space that is surprisingly affordable.”

Moxy Taichung features 262 bedrooms that are cleverly designed to maximise space and allow guests the flexibility to adapt the room to their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each room is equipped with the latest technology featuring a 55-inch flat screen television, high quality sound system, furiously fast and free Wi-Fi, ample USB power outlets, motion-activated LED guidelights below the bed, and a backlighted glass panel to add ambiance.

Useful add-ons include a 24-hour ironing room for self-service ironing, thoughtfully provisioned with still and sparkling water for guests to look and feel at their sharpest.

“Across the Asia Pacific region and the world, the strong growth of our playful Moxy brand is proof that its brand philosophy resonates with millennial and next-gen guests, who seek a hotel stay at an affordable price point, saving on space and splurging on experiences,” said Jennie Toh, vice president, brand, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“We are excited to be bringing the Moxy brand to Taiwan with the opening of Moxy Taichung, and to welcome travellers to the Moxy experience in this dynamic, future-forward city.”

Located a short distance from the nearest subway station and 13 minutes from the Taiwan High Speed Rail Taichung Station, the new Moxy Taichung places travellers with convenient access to the various areas of Taiwan.

The Taichung International Airport is located approximately 24 kilometres away from the hotel, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations.