Fulham Town Hall prepares for new life as luxury hotel

Following a decade behind closed doors, Fulham Town Hall is set to welcome the local community and beyond this month with the launch of ‘Art in the Age of Now’.

The exhibition will bring together contemporary art, live music, talks and performance art, in what is billed as one of the most anticipated events of the spring.

The show will bring the building back to life and put it in the hands of the local community, before work begins on the new incarnation – a luxury, boutique hotel with restaurants, bars and co working spaces.

Guests are invited to explore the entire building including the historic ballroom that played host to the Clash in the 1970s, to the vaults and cells in the basement that stored bullion and previous miscreants to uncover remarkable pieces of work.

Overseen by curator Ben Moore of Art Below and hosted by hotel operators Lamington Group, ‘Art in the Age of Now’ is a free event for all – featuring a diverse array of works by over 100 local artists that have been created during the lockdown and are being shown to the public for the first time.

Robert Godwin, managing director of Lamington Group, commented: “Last year we had the opportunity to partner with developers Ziser London, and agreed a 30-year lease to operate the hotel space of this incredible historic building.

“It is important to us that the building is once again restored as the centre of the community, and so we wanted to take this opportunity to give people a final chance to see the building before it is redeveloped, while also providing an opportunity for London’s creative community after what has been a particularly challenging time.”

With over 51,000 sq ft of space, Fulham Town Hall is filled with unique Victorian architecture and decorative features including green marble columns, stained-glass roof lights and art deco lighting.

Throughout the exhibition, each space will be brought to life, be it the grand ballroom, courtroom or magnificent façade, and will feature some of London’s best artists’ works following a challenging year of lockdowns and respective gallery closures.

Following the exhibition, works will commence on the development of the luxury boutique hotel and creative community hub – complete with 90 individually-designed hotel rooms, hospitality venues, and a state-of-the-art co working destination.

The careful restoration and considered redesign of the Grade II listed building will look to celebrate the building’s history and embrace the local neighbourhood, while creating fresh and contemporary spaces for new memories to be made.