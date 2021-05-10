Rosewood signs for new property in Hangzhou

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has sought to continue its growth in China with the announcement of Rosewood Hangzhou opening in 2025.

Located in Wangjiang New City, an emerging hub of innovation, technology and financial services in the heart of Hangzhou, the new build luxury hotel will occupy real estate within a mixed-use development project.

“We are thrilled to further our presence in China and bring a new level of luxury hospitality to one of its most alluring cities with the addition of Rosewood Hangzhou,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“Hangzhou is a prosperous and dynamic city which offers serene natural wonders and rich culture for artistic exploration, as well as a setting for the development of new ideas in business and technology, making it well suited for both leisure and business travellers.

“The Wangjiang New City development is an exceptional reflection of Hangzhou’s horizons and Rosewood is excited to be a part of the city’s continued growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning 740,000 square meters, the Wangjiang New City development will include a K11 Art Mall, office buildings and workspaces, luxury residences and cultural attractions, in addition to Rosewood Hangzhou.

The hotel itself will sit in a standalone building totalling 25,000 square meters over 16 storeys.

The area will also be connected to two subway lines, allowing for easy travel to other parts of the city.

Upon opening, Rosewood Hangzhou will offer 140 rooms, including 17 suites.

Rosewood Hangzhou adds to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ impressive Asian footprint as the eighth property in development in the region, with a pipeline that includes projects in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hoi An.

The hotel joins nine existing properties in Asia, including the city landmarks of Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Guangzhou and Rosewood Hong Kong.