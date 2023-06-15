FUERTEVENTURA BECOMES THE FOURTH CANARY ISLAND ON BA EUROFLYER’S ROUTE MAP

BA Euroflyer, the wholly owned Gatwick-based subsidiary of British Airways, has added Fuerteventura to its route map.

Launching on 2 November 2023, Fuerteventura will join Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria as the fourth Canary Island served by the short-haul airline.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays during the winter season on a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft. A third flight will be introduced on Wednesdays from 28 February 2024.

Fuerteventura is the second largest Canary Island, known for its beautiful beaches, rugged coastline, and vast natural landscapes. It is a popular year-round destination for water sport enthusiasts, with conditions lending themselves to activities including surfing, sailing, and windsurfing.

Return flights will be available from £129. Those booking a Euro Traveller (economy) flight-only ticket before 18 June 2023 can enjoy more than 10% off their fare, with early bird flights available from £114*. Customers who wish to use their Avios can purchase flight-only tickets from just £1 + 27,500 Avios.

British Airways Holidays customers can choose from a wide range of carefully selected hotels, with seven-night flight and hotel packages available from £349 per person. Pay with Avios options start at £1 + 79,500 per person for seven-night holiday packages, with deposits from less than 11,000 Avios per person, based on two people sharing.

Tom Stoddart, BA Euroflyer’s CEO, said: “Adding Fuerteventura means we now fly to the four largest Canary Islands, which are great options for families, couples and friends alike. Fuerteventura enjoys warm weather year-round, so it is a great option for those looking for winter sunshine without travelling further afield.”

Flights also include a Club Europe (business class) option, including pre-flight lounge access, more personal space, a full meal with drinks from the bar, and additional baggage allowance.

Fuerteventura is the seventh new service to be added to BA Euroflyer’s route network this year. The airline recently announced new summer flights to Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Salzburg in addition to new winter services to Sharm El Sheikh and Innsbruck.

To book, visit www.ba.com.