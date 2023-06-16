Issam Kazim wants to convert Dubai’s tourists into full-time residents

Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) CEO Issam Kazim has told the emirate’s hospitality leaders he wants to convert holiday-makers into residents.

Speaking at DET’s latest City Briefing, held at Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday June 15, Kazim said: “Today we have two new KPIs. We want to make sure Dubai continues to be one of the best cities to work in, and more importantly, one of the best cities in the world to live in.”

Around a quarter of all Dubai tourists return within a year. Kazim said convincing those people to make Dubai a permanent home is key.

He added: “Once you bring them in, you’d hope they spend more money next time and stay for longer. Eventually, they would consider living in Dubai, and we have all the visas to facilitate that. We’d like them to work here, live here and retire here.

“It’s all about closing the loop.”

Dubai has a high proportion of tourists visiting friends and family, Kazim explained. “The more we grow the community here locally,” he added. “It both retains spend, and it brings in even more first-time visitors. That needs to continue.”

The latest data from Dubai’s tourism performance (which goes up to April 2023) shows that the average length of stay in the city is four nights. Increased from 2019. In total, 6.02 international visitors came to Dubai from January to April 2023, closing the gap on 2019’s 6.26 million during the same period.

Dubai’s population is around 3.5 million, 85 percent of which are expats.

The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) plans to add billions of dirhams to the economy across more than 100 projects in the next 10 years. It was announced at the start of the year by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

By 2033, Sheikh Mohammed would like to see Dubai one of the top four global financial centres, doubling the city’s economy.

The plan includes a programme to support 30 private companies to achieve unicorn status ― worth more than US$1 billion (about AED3.67 billion). Other business incubators will support the growth of private companies, with 400 of the most promising identified.

Dubai was voted Middle East’s Leading City Destination 2022 at last year’s World Travel Awards.

Source: Hotelier Middle East