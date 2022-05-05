Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai welcomes the world to reunite, reconnect and recharge

As the world looks forward to the much-awaited resumption of international travel, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai is set to welcome guests once again to experience the warmth of Vietnamese hospitality in the enchanting city of Hoi An. Combining heartfelt luxury and natural beauty in an idyllic 35 hectare (86 acre) setting on Vietnam’s central coast, the Five Star beach Resort is set to introduce a series of newly launched wellness programs for guests to reunite with one another, reconnect with nature, and recharge for a new beginning.

Reunite

It’s time to elevate the vacation experience and reunite with loved ones on a Private Retreat in the Resort’s elegantly designed spacious pool villas surrounded by tropical gardens and direct access to the pristine Ha My beach. Offering exquisite comfort with a private heated infinity pool and a separate thatched dining pavilion, Pool Villas are perfect for families or groups travelling together. The spacious gardens are safe for kids to play and guests can even host a reunion dinner in the comfort of the villa with dedicated service from a personal attendant.

In addition, fun-filled activities for all ages are aplenty at the Resort. Families can enjoy the wide-open spaces of the Resort on a bicycle ride across the lush tropical gardens, take a dip in the infinity pools, play water sports at the pristine Ha My beach, join a series of inspiring activities at Chuon Chuon Kids Club, try cooking a recipe or two with the Resort’s talented chefs at the Cooking Academy or even having fun participating in the newly introduced Scavenger Hunt and Family Mindfulness Challenge.

The Scavenger Hunt stirs interest among kids aged six to thirteen to explore signature features of the Resort with thought-provoking puzzles that require participants to take photos of landmarks at the Resort and be rewarded with attractive prizes once they have completed the puzzles at the end of the hunt.

The Family Mindfulness Challenge, on the other hand, bring families together to stay in the present moment with back-to-basic activities such as taking on a one-minute tree pose challenge at the Spa, planting a tree at the Resort’s farm, going green with vegetarian food for a day or even learning the art of paper folding and gifting a heart-shaped origami to each other; these are some of the mindful challenges that unify strong family bonds.

Complemented with a round-trip airport transfer, a private Crystal Singing Bowl session with the Resort’s resident singing bowl artist, and a Vietnamese cooking class for two, loved ones will surely be delighted with this wonderful retreat.

Reconnect

With a focus on sustainability and wellness living, the Resort introduces two mindful eating programs to promote a much-needed sustainable lifestyle and overall wellness for guests to reconnect with nature’s best from the Resort’s organic farms.

Glow With Food is a creative and thoughtful farm-to-table dining experience that offers a fully plant-based menu using natural colourful ingredients from the Resort’s farm and sustainably sourced resources from local suppliers to encourage mindful eating. From super green pasta to Indian thali, banh xeo chay (vegan Vietnamese pancake) and vegan poke bowl, each mindful bowl of goodness is crafted with colourful ingredients in its purest form to evoke sensual awareness of food while harnessing a unique transformation of relationships with food and bringing mindfulness into daily lives.

Equally new and sustainable on the menu is the Ethical Cup, a must-try coffee and tea menu at the Resort. Using select premium tea leaves and exquisite Asian coffee beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms in the highlands of Vietnam, each cup of aromatic coffee or tea is delightfully brewed or blended and served with an option of vegan plant-based milk to bring pure goodness to the body and the environment. To enhance the sustainability initiatives, the beverage menu is artistically carved on repurposed wood and guests can enjoy a cup of nutritional caffeine fix served on an environmentally friendly placemat made from coconut husk laid on a repurposed wooden tray and complemented by a knotted bamboo stirrer or a bamboo straw for cold beverages.

Recharge

For wellness enthusiasts, spending time at the Resort is an ideal choice to reset the body and mind. The Wellness Recharge allows guests to start their day with a healthy breakfast followed by a signature spa treatment Nam Hai Earth Song, at the award-winning Heart of the Earth Spa, and soar to new heights with a private aerial yoga session for two. Known for its extraordinary experience, the signature spa treatment highlights a combination of deep pressure massage with a fully immersive sound bath of crystal singing bowls that harmonizes inner being while connecting body and mind with nature.

With mindfulness as the Resort’s wellness focal theme this season, guests who yearn for a rejuvenation of the mind can experience the spa’s Cocooning Meditation. Known as sleep meditation, Cocooning Meditation bridges the distance between the body, breathing patterns and thoughts and eventually calms and wind down the mind into a deep sleep. At the Heart of the Earth Spa, practitioners are enveloped in a comfortable silk hammock while surrendering to the present moment through a guided beautiful sequence of breath work, mental imagery and body-mind awareness. The journey into deep relaxation and much-needed healthy sleep help to heal and refresh the body and mind.

As the day draws to an end, guests are invited to join the Good Night Kiss to the Earth ritual at the Spa’s reception. This unique yet spiritually transformative ritual set the tone for a revival of the mind and emotions from within. Overlooking the emerald lotus pond and vast space of fresh green foliage, guests are naturally plunged into the calming natural surrounding through the beautiful sound of a crystal singing bowl tuned at 432hz that resonates perfectly with Mother Earth’s heartbeat as they float their love letters with personal messages in a lit paper origami lantern. Good Night Kiss to the Earth is a lovely end-of-day ritual that brings families and friends closer to each other.

To Reunite, Reconnect and Recharge with loved ones at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, call +84 235 394 0000 or click here to book via Four Seasons chat.